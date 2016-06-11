B-Mets Go for Three in a Row

The same day Mike Bunal is drafted by the Colorado Rockies, the Binghamton Mets are hosting AA affiliate Hartford Yard Goats. The Binghamton Mets took on the Yard Goats Saturday looking to win their third straight and second in the series.

Binghamton got off to a quick start thanks to the help of Dominic Smith and Victor Cruzado. Smith hit an RBI single up the middle to bring home Niuman Romero to make it 1-0 in the first.

Cruzado had a big game going 2-4 with 3 RBI. Josh Zeid made his first start with the B-Mets going six and two third innings giving up only four hits and no runs.

The B-Mets look to sweep the series Sunday with a 1:05 pm start.