Authorities Learn Latest Prospect Mountain Construction Project Details

In an effort to keep both workers and drivers safe, the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) presented local authorities the latest details of the Prospect Mountain Construction Project.

On Tuesday, representatives from New York State Police, the Broome County Sheriff's Office, and the Binghamton Fire Department were among those who attended a meeting on Phase II of the project. They learned what traffic pattern changes to anticipate on Route 17 and Interstate 81. These include the construction of noise barriers at the Airport Road exit and additional bridges being built over the Chenango River.

"It allows us to respond quicker and handle incidents that may occur within the work zone more efficiently," said Matt Maciak, a New York State Police Traffic Incident Management (TIM) trooper.

In 2015, the New York State Police's TIM unit alone issued 4,141 citations in Phase I work zones. These citations included 2,965 speeding tickets.

Phase II of the Prospect Mountain Construction Project is expected to be complete in December of 2020.