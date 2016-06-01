Father's Day Photo Contest 2017

DADS!

In honor of Father's Day, we're giving away prizes that are way better than a new tie. We're looking for photos that show us what Father's Day is all about and the best (voted by the community) will receive great prizes such as a Big Green Egg Mini Grill ($400 Value) from Coral Isle Swim Pools Inc and Automobile Reconditioning service ($199 Value) from Binghamton Carstar. Simply submit a picture between now and June 11th. After that, the voting period begins. At the end of the voting period, on June 15th, the top photo wins the Grand Prize!

Contest URL: http://wicz.upickem.net/engine/welcome.aspx?contestid=343938