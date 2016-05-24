Dan North is the Weekend Sports Anchor and Multimedia Journalist at FOX40. He was born and raised in Ilion, NY and has been a Central New York native his whole life. He is a graduate of SUNY Oswego where he graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Broadcasting and Mass Communications minoring in Business Administration. He was a 4-year member of the Oswego Men's golf team and Assistant Sports Director at the student-run radio station WNYO.

He has had multiple internships prior to his professional career including WKTV in Utica and WSYR in Syracuse, both as a Sports Intern. He is a big Syracuse Basketball fan and enjoys playing various sports and exercising daily.

Dan is excited to begin his professional career in the Southern Tier and couldn't be happier to be at FOX 40 WICZ.