We want you to prove to us how good you really are! It's a new year and we have over $10,000 in prizes to give away. All you need to do is tell us which local course and hole is being shown. Sounds easy right? Then give it a try. Simply submit your answer and you could win one of our many weekly prizes consisting of greens fees from one of our many participating courses and possibly the grand prize of a 2018 family membership to Greater Golf and One (1) 2018 adult season pass from Traditions at the Glen. One lucky winner will also receive the Mulligan prize: A custom Tom Wishon Putter from Greater Golf.

Come play The Links at FOX 40!



Contest URL: http://wicz.upickem.net/engine/Welcome.aspx?contestid=334299

Are there prizes?

Yes.



Weekly Prize: You could win one of our many weekly prizes consisting of greens fees from one of our many participating courses and/or Dick's Sporting Goods Open passes.



Grand Prize: A 2018 family membership to Greater Golf and One (1) 2018 adult season pass from Traditions at the Glen.



The Mulligan: A custom Tom Wishon Putter from Greater Golf. This prize will be awarded to one randomly chosen winner at the end of the contest.