Erin Hamm is the weekend reporter for Fox 40. Originally from the Broome County area, she was raised in Whitney Point, New York. After receiving an Associates Degree from SUNY Broome, she is currently attending SUNY Oswego for Broadcasting and Mass Communications and minoring in Political Science, where she's also involved in the student-run organization, WTOP. Erin is happy and eager to report news that matters to you.