Shots Fired and Empire - Wednesday Night Starting at 8 p.m. on FOX 40

The hearings for both cases are held and, as Preston presents the facts to the jurors, the truth behind each shooting is revealed. Meanwhile, Pastor Janae and other petitioners gather outside the courtroom in anticipation of the results, hoping for a better future. After the Sheriff’s Department loses one of its own, it becomes clear who is really to blame in the all-new “Hour 10: Last Dance” season finale episode of SHOTS FIRED airing Wednesday, May 24 at 8 p.m. on FOX 40!

Then, as Lucious gets ready to launch EMPIRE Las Vegas with Giuliana at his side, Cookie pulls together her own team of allies to wreak havoc on the opening. The final five minutes will leave viewers speechless in the second half of the all-new, two-part “Toil and Trouble, Part 2” season finale episode of EMPIRE airing Wednesday, May 24 at 9 p.m. on FOX 40!