Gotham and Lucifer - Monday Night Starting at 8 p.m. on FOX 40

Some of Gotham’s most unhinged villains band together, while The Riddler continues his conquest of the city. Gordon is on a search for answers and all roads keep leading him back to the Court of Owls. Meanwhile, as Alfred begins to notice a change in Bruce, Bruce 2 confides in Selina (Camren Bicondova) in the all-new “Heroes Rise: The Primal Riddle” episode of GOTHAM airing Monday, May 8 at 8 p.m. on FOX 40!

Then, when it is discovered that the flaming sword is the only hope for the family returning home safely, the pressure is on for Lucifer to control what he has never been able to control before – his emotions – in order to ignite it. Meanwhile, Chloe wants to air some emotions of her own, but when a therapist and head of admissions at a prestigious private school turns up dead, the team must get to the bottom of it in the all-new “Deceptive Little Parasite” episode of LUCIFER airing Monday, May 8 at 9 p.m. on FOX 40!