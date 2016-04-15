Mother's Day Photo Contest 2018

CALLING ALL MOMS!

CALLING ALL MOMS! In honor of Mother's Day (and all the wonderful things moms do all year long), we're highlighting photos that show us what Mother's Day is all about. We are giving away a Birdie Mother's Day Pendant from Van Cott Jewelers ($199 value), $300 Gift Certificate from Binghamton Agway and a $100 Gift Certificate to Wild birds Unlimited. The voting period begins May 4th! At the end of the voting period, on May 10th, the top two photos win a prize!

Contest URL: http://wicz.upickem.net/engine/welcome.aspx?contestid=418004