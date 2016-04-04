Big League Challenge 2017

It's Back!

"America's Game" is in full swing! FOX 40, BSR and ShortLine Coach USA would like to invite you to play Big League Challenge. Get into full swing by participating in the entertaining and easy to use weekly contest. Simply predict the winning teams for the games played every Saturday and Sunday throughout the regular season for your change to win great prizes. Sign up now for your chance to win. Remember, the more you play, the more chances you have to win. Start playing today!

Come Play FOX 40's Big League Challenge!

Contest URL: http://wicz.upickem.net/upickem/registration/login.asp?contestid=317707



You'll Love the Game

There's public/private groups, message boards, fan gallery, leaderboards, stats, picking until 15 minutes before race time, and great local and national prizes.



Are There Prizes?

Of course!

Grand Prize:



Weekly Prize:



