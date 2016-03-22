Mick Dwyer

One of Binghamton’s proudest native sons, Mick “Michael” Dwyer was born, raised and educated in the city he calls home. A graduate of then Binghamton Central High School, Mick attended Broome Community College before his recognizable voice helped him break into broadcasting.

He began doing voice-overs and commercial work for local advertising agencies and radio and television stations. Mick had a brief stint as a DJ for AM radio station WKOP before arriving at WICZ as a co-anchor of a local newscast with Bernard Fionte. Mick is not only talented on-camera, his years of videography experience has allowed him to cover a number of memorable stories across the country, including the USMC bootcamp in Parris Island, SC, and the funeral of former Yankees manager Billy Martin at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

As Binghamton’s best known weather personality, Mick enjoys the challenge of forecasting the Southern Tier’s ever-changing weather conditions. And he prides himself on doing it in a way that makes viewers smile (and on occasion, chuckle). It is why he is a regular recipient of the People’s Choice Awards for Best TV Personalities.

When not working at FOX 40, Mick still takes center stage. He has acted in local productions of Guys and Dolls, Bye Bye Birdie and Anything Goes. Mick also gives back to the community in a number of ways: He has been a celebrity chef in the Men Who Cook fundraiser, modeled tuxedos for charity, and served as a celebrity waiter for the American Cancer Association.