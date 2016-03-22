Austin Tanner is a Weekday News Reporter, and a Weekend Sports Reporter/ Videographer at Fox 40. He is a current Communications Student at SUNY Broome Community College and is in line to graduate in the spring of 2016. During his time at SUNY Broome, Austin has been President of his schools Communications Curriculum Club, and has met some of the greatest friends and greatest professors while in attendance there.

Austin was born and raised in Binghamton, grew up through the Binghamton City School District, and still considers Binghamton the greatest place in the world, despite what other people think. Since Austin was 14, he has bounced around between 10 different jobs, from being a bat boy for the Binghamton Mets, to delivering pizza’s for Nirchis, he has finally landed at a job that fits just right with him and what he can see himself doing for the rest of his life.

As for Austin’s sports history, his first love for sports started at the young age of 6 playing baseball through the Binghamton Minor League Programs, and he branched out from there playing different sports including soccer, basketball, tennis, running track & field, and his favorite sports, golf! Austin played golf throughout high school and went on to play a season in the NJCAA at SUNY Broome. I think it’s safe to say that he likes himself some sports!

Outside of Fox 40, Austin likes to golf obviously, and spend time with his family and close friends doing whatever life throws at him.