Locals Get Muddy in Annual Mud Gauntlet Race

Getting muddy for a good cause...



That was the idea Sunday morning at the 2nd annual Mud Gauntlet put together by Newbsanity and the Southern Tier AIDS Program.



Participants run, crawl, and splash through an outdoor muddy obstacle course in order to raise funds and awareness for AIDS.

And those who participated say this race keeps getting more intense.



"I'm really excited. Really, really pumped. A little bit nervous, they added a lot of new obstacles," said returning Gauntlet participant James Potts, "This was a lot harder than last year. Yeah, they really stepped it up a lot."



"You need to have mental toughness and I think anybody can do this. If you go out there and you can do 5Ks, you can do this," said Co-Organizer of Mud Gauntlet 5K Jarrett Newby.



Sunday's event raised more than $40,000 and all of the proceeds will benefit the Southern Tier AIDS Program.

